Right-wing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wins senate vote

As predicted, Italy's right-wing Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has won the second and final vote in parliament required to govern by a comfortable margin.

The vote in the Senate on Wednesday night saw 115 vote in favour of her coalition government and 79 against, with five abstentions, surpassing the minimum 104 votes required for a majority.

The Fratelli d'Italia leader will be the country's first female Prime Minister, and will lead Italy alongside anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and conservative former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Meloni made sure to distance herself claims that her party is nostalgic for fascism and sympathetic of Russia, stating that she "cannot accept" Russia's "war of aggression" on Ukraine.