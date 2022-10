Outgoing premier Mario Draghi passed a small bell to Italy's newly elected prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, in the traditional handover ceremony in Rome Sunday morning.

The two leaders exchanged a warm glance as Meloni cheerfully rang the bell for photographers.

Following the ceremony, an honour guard in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi, the Prime Minister's office, gave Draghi his final farewell as colleagues waved to him from the windows.