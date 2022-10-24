Romania’s defence minister Vasile Dincu has resigned, citing difficulties working with the country’s president.

His departure comes one week after he controversially suggested that Ukraine’s only chance for peace would be negotiating with Russia.

Dincu said on Facebook that he had resigned due to an "inability to collaborate" with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who’s also chief of the NATO country’s armed forces.

Iohannis had criticised the defence minister for going against Romania’s official stance, stating that "only Ukraine will decide when and how it will negotiate".

"This is our official position and some of our country's dignitaries should read the press more often," he added.

Dincu, a member of the ruling Social Democrat party (PSD), had held the ministerial post in the coalition government for almost a year. He had also faced criticism from within his own party while opposition lawmakers had called for him to step down.

The 60-year-old stated on Monday that he had resigned to avoid hindering a "number of projects absolutely necessary for the optimal functioning” of Romania's army.

No interim minister or successor has yet been announced.

Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of PSD, said Monday that he has requested incumbent Prime Minister Ciuca, a former defence minister, to step in as interim “because Romania is obliged to ensure stability on the eastern flank of NATO.”

Romania shares a 613-kilometre border with Ukraine and hosts multinational battlegroups and air defence systems for the 30-member alliance.