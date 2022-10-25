Romanian shoppers cross into Ukraine in search of a bargain

A war-torn country might seem an unlikely place to choose to do your shopping. But hundreds of Romanians are deciding to cross the border into neighbouring Ukraine in search of a bargain.

In October, around three thousand people on average entered Romania each day through the Siret border checkpoint, in the country's northeast. Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, many of them are deciding to make the trip to buy cheaper groceries.

"[I bought] flour, sugar, oil, detergent. Detergent is cheaper than in Romania ... about two euros cheaper", said one Romanian shopper.

"I went to [Ukraine's western city of] Chernivtsi for a few things that are a bit cheaper than in Romania -- about 30-40 per cent cheaper", another shopper added.

While Ukraine's western city of Chernivtsi is considered safer than other areas of the country, Russian attacks have become increasingly widespread in recent weeks.

But Romanian shoppers here say that's a risk they are willing to take.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.