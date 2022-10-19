Political storm in France after murdered girl, 12, found in a suitcase

A political storm is strengthening in France over the murder of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a suitcase in Paris.

It came after police arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing Lola.

The right-wing seized on the fact the woman detained is an Algerian immigrant that had already been ordered to leave France.

Eric Zemour, a far-right politician who ran to be France's president earlier this year, labelled the murder "Francocide".

"This murder should not have happened. The assassin should not have been in France," Olivier Marleix, president of the conservative Les Republicains group in the National Assembly, told Reuters. "There is a very deep emotion in our country."

"Too many crimes are being committed by clandestine immigrants one has not been able or willing to deport," French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said in parliament.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne asked her to "show some decency".

On Tuesday, President Emmanual Macron met the murdered girl's parents.

"He presented his condolences to them and assured them of all his solidarity and his support in the ordeal they are going through and which upsets us all", indicated the Elysée.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the girl disappeared on Friday afternoon and her body was discovered later that evening by a homeless man outside her building in the 19th arrondissement of the French capital.

She died asphyxiated, prosecutors said in a statement.

The main suspect was seen on CCTV exiting the building in the afternoon, carrying heavy luggage, including the suitcase in which the victim was found.

She was arrested on Monday and put under formal investigation on accusations of murder, rape and acts of torture, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

Shocked neighbours laid flowers and candles in tribute to the girl.

"It's unbearable," said a neighbour who declined to give her name. "We've been living in this neighbourhood for years and we've just come here to give support to the family, in leaving a bouquet, because, like many people, this breaks our hearts."

Another neighbour said: "Twelve years old... poor girl ... it doesn't make any sense."