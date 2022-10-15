Former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has been elected the new President of the Party of European Socialists, or PES.

The PES is the umbrella organisation which brings together 33 socialist-democratic parties from across the European continent.

He succeeds Bulgaria's Sergey Stanishev, who has led the group since 2011. Löfven said their goal should be to show the value of pragmatic politics.

"It is to show people that the right way forward is not extremism, it's practical politics," Löfven said. "And the brightest politics is also the one where we stick together. It's when we are divided that we are the weakest and that is exactly what the far-right wants"

Löfven, who was the Swedish PM from 2014 to 2021, was elected uncontested at the party's congress in Berlin after Stanishev said he would not seek a fourth term.