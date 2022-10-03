English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Italy

L'Eroica vintage bike race attracts thousands to Tuscany

Access to the comments Comments
By Thomas Hill
euronews_icons_loading
L'Eroica Bike Ride Starts in Tuscany
L'Eroica Bike Ride Starts in Tuscany   -   Copyright  ITRAI   -  

More than eight thousand cycling enthusiasts completed a tour of Tuscany in the 25th annual L’Eroica vintage cycling festival in Italy.

Using bicycles manufactured before 1987, participants could choose from a 46km pedal through Chianti or a longer 209km trail.

It was a chance for some to dress up in costumes from the early 20th century and for others to enjoy the scenery and hospitality of the region.

Journalist • Thomas Hill