L'Eroica vintage bike race attracts thousands to Tuscany
By Thomas Hill
More than eight thousand cycling enthusiasts completed a tour of Tuscany in the 25th annual L’Eroica vintage cycling festival in Italy.
Using bicycles manufactured before 1987, participants could choose from a 46km pedal through Chianti or a longer 209km trail.
It was a chance for some to dress up in costumes from the early 20th century and for others to enjoy the scenery and hospitality of the region.