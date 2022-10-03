Fans and players came together on Monday to pray for the victims of Indonesia’s football stadium disaster.

A pitch invasion at the end of FC Arema’s home match on Saturday saw fans clashing with riot police. When tear gas was fired into the stands, terrified supporters rushed for the exits. Among the 125 people killed in the crush were 17 children.

More than 300 fans are being treated in hospital.

A history of crowd violence meant the only fans allowed into the stadium were from the home team.

Eighteen police officers are being questioned as part of the investigation which is also looking at evidence of violent conduct by fans both inside and outside the stadium.