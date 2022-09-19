English
United Kingdom

Queen's funeral: Millions set to watch final farewell to Elizabeth II

By Euronews
Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.   -   Copyright  Credit: AP

The United Kingdom and the world are saying their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II.

Her state funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey, has drawn presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers from across the world. 

Hundreds of thousands are expected to line London's streets. Millions will tune in from around the globe to watch the historic event. 

09:25

A quick summary:

09:12

Hundreds of world leaders are expected in attendance, Russia without representatives

Some 500 world leaders are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will represent the bloc.

Russia and Belarus will not be represented, while the leaders of Venezuela, Afghanistan and Syria are among the notable absences.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was originally announced as one of the dignitaries present, will not attend the funeral service, domestic media are reporting.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will be in attendance together with all living former PMs: John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

09:09

Soldiers in ceremonial uniform walk into Westminster Abbey (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)

09:02

Lying in state ended as Britain prepares for the Queen's funeral service

Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state ended this morning at around 6:30, when the last people allowed in the queue last night passed by her coffin.

An estimated 300,000 people paid their respects at Westminster Hall over the past four days, with the wait time reaching up to 17 hours.

The Queen’s coffin will be carried by gun carriage to the Westminster Abbey, pulled by around 140 Royal Navy sailors for the service starting at 11 BST (noon CET).