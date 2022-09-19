Queen's funeral: Millions set to watch final farewell to Elizabeth II

Queen's funeral: Millions set to watch final farewell to Elizabeth IIComments
The United Kingdom and the world are saying their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II.
Her state funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey, has drawn presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers from across the world.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to line London's streets. Millions will tune in from around the globe to watch the historic event.
Follow the latest updates, below, or watch Euronews TV coverage in the video player, above.
A quick summary:
The Queen died after 70 years on the throne at her beloved castle Balmoral in Scotland on 8 September at the age of 96.
The final day of mourning began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since 14 September.
The Westminster Abbey has opened to those in attendance of the funeral service, expected to be about 2,000 people, including world leaders, current and former UK politicians, as well as healthcare workers and volunteers.
The state funeral is to take place at Westminster Abbey at noon CET, while the Committal Service for the Queen is at 5 pm CET at Windsor Castle.
What to expect from Britain's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Which European royals are attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
From Churchill to Trudeau, the Queen's extraordinary reign in pictures
Who will have which royal title now Queen Elizabeth II has died?
Condolences, flowers and half-masts: Europe's tributes to Elizabeth II
Hundreds of world leaders are expected in attendance, Russia without representatives
Some 500 world leaders are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska.
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will represent the bloc.
Russia and Belarus will not be represented, while the leaders of Venezuela, Afghanistan and Syria are among the notable absences.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was originally announced as one of the dignitaries present, will not attend the funeral service, domestic media are reporting.
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will be in attendance together with all living former PMs: John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
Soldiers in ceremonial uniform walk into Westminster Abbey (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)
Lying in state ended as Britain prepares for the Queen's funeral service
Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state ended this morning at around 6:30, when the last people allowed in the queue last night passed by her coffin.
An estimated 300,000 people paid their respects at Westminster Hall over the past four days, with the wait time reaching up to 17 hours.
The Queen’s coffin will be carried by gun carriage to the Westminster Abbey, pulled by around 140 Royal Navy sailors for the service starting at 11 BST (noon CET).