Reconstruction efforts are getting underway in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, following a withdrawal of Russian forces.

"The picture is not pretty", said Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina. "Some of the areas of the Kharkiv region have been under the occupation of Russian forces for more than six months now."

"The infrastructure is widely shattered ... there was no electricity, no running water, mobile network."

Vakulina pointed out that things were "far from over in Ukraine", claiming Russian forces were continuing to hit key infrastructure in the country, causing blackouts in some cases.

Her comments come at a critical time in the war, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returning from the newly liberated town of Izium in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, five days after the country's forces recaptured the city.

Counteroffensive gains have dealt a huge blow to Russian forces – who say they are now regrouping. But a clearer picture of what the Russians have left in their wake in newly liberated areas is starting to emerge.

