Ukraine

Kyiv says it has retaken dozens of localities from Russian control in the south and east of Ukraine

By Euronews
Ukrainian self-propelled artillery shoots towards Russian forces at a frontline in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 27, 2022
Ukrainian self-propelled artillery shoots towards Russian forces at a frontline in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 27, 2022

Ukraine has retaken dozens of Russian-occupied localities in the south, east and northeast of the country, the military announced on Thursday. 

Troops took back control of 20 areas in the Kharkiv region and have "penetrated enemy defences to a depth of 50 kilometres", Oleksiy Gromov, a senior official of the Ukrainian General Staff, told a press conference on Thursday.

Kyiv's forces have also broken through Russian lines in the south and retaken several localities, Gromov added.

He also claimed advances in the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk areas of Donbas in eastern Ukraine. 

Euronews is unable to verify these claims.