Ukraine has retaken dozens of Russian-occupied localities in the south, east and northeast of the country, the military announced on Thursday.

Troops took back control of 20 areas in the Kharkiv region and have "penetrated enemy defences to a depth of 50 kilometres", Oleksiy Gromov, a senior official of the Ukrainian General Staff, told a press conference on Thursday.

Kyiv's forces have also broken through Russian lines in the south and retaken several localities, Gromov added.

He also claimed advances in the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk areas of Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Euronews is unable to verify these claims.