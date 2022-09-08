English
In pictures: 10 landmark dates in the life of Queen Elizabeth II

By Olivier Peguy  with AP, AFP
A photo montage of Queen Elizabeth II.
A photo montage of Queen Elizabeth II.   -   Copyright  AP Photo & AFP via Euronews

Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died at her Balmoral residence on Thursday aged 96

Here's a look back at her life through 10 dates and pictures.

1. Princess Elizabeth is born in London - 21 April 1926

Princess Elizabeth was born, the third in the line to the throne. Her father was the future King George VI and her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

Credit: AFP/1926
Princess Elizabeth with her parents: her father, the future King George VI, and her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.Credit: AFP/1926

2. Princess Elizabeth marries Philip Mountbatten - 20 November 1947

Princess Elizabeth married Philip Mountbatten on 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey. The couple had four children -- Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

AFP
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Philip, and two of their children (Charles and Anne).AFP

3. Princess Elizabeth becomes queen - 2 June 1953

Upon the death of her father King George VI on 6 February 1952, Elizabeth was immediately proclaimed Queen. She was 25 years old.

The coronation ceremony took place on 2 June 1953 at Westminster Abbey. The event was broadcast on television for the first time.

AP
The coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, 2 June 1953 at Westminster.AP

4. Queen Elizabeth II's first speech at the UN - 21 October 1957

Invited to the United Nations podium in New York, Elizabeth II praises the UN's efforts for peace. She returned to the same podium on 6 July 2010.

Anonymous/AP/1957
Queen Elizabeth II speaks at the UN podium.Anonymous/AP/1957

5. Fire at Windsor Castle - 20 November 1992

Flames ravage Windsor Castle on 20 November 1992. In the preceding months, several royal couples separated. The Queen described it as a "horrible year" ("Annus horribilis").

AP Photo/Gillian Allen - THIERRY SALIOU / AFP
Queen Elizabeth (L) was accompanied by a fireman at Windsor Castle after the fire.AP Photo/Gillian Allen - THIERRY SALIOU / AFP

6. Death of Princess Diana - 31 August 1997

Prince Charles' ex-wife Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car accident in Paris. The Queen did not speak until the day before Diana's funeral.

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, next to thousands of flowers laid in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, who died a few days earlier in Paris.JOHN STILLWELL/AFP

7. Queen Elizabeth II in a James Bond film - 29 July 2012

Queen Elizabeth II causes a stir by appearing alongside the famous James Bond character -- played at the time by British actor Daniel Craig. The film was shown at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

Credit: AFP
A screenshot of the film shot at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth (R) and British actor Daniel Craig (L).Credit: AFP

8. Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 address - 5 April 2020

Confined due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the Queen delivers a speech to her countrymen on 5 April 2020. "We shall prevail," she says in this solemn address.

Credit: Buckingham Palace/AP
Queen Elizabeth II addressed the health crisis from Windsor Castle.Credit: Buckingham Palace/AP

9. Death of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip - 9 April 2021

Prince Philip, aged 99, dies at Windsor Castle.

Jonathan Brady/AP
Queen Elizabeth sits alone at St George's Chapel for the funeral of her late husband Philip.Jonathan Brady/AP

10. Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years on the throne - 5 February 2022

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years on the throne. At the time, she was the oldest and longest-serving head of state in the world.

Alberto Pezzali/AP
Memorabilia and portraits marked the start of Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne.Alberto Pezzali/AP