In pictures: 10 landmark dates in the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died at her Balmoral residence on Thursday aged 96.

Here's a look back at her life through 10 dates and pictures.

1. Princess Elizabeth is born in London - 21 April 1926

Princess Elizabeth was born, the third in the line to the throne. Her father was the future King George VI and her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

Princess Elizabeth with her parents: her father, the future King George VI, and her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. Credit: AFP/1926

2. Princess Elizabeth marries Philip Mountbatten - 20 November 1947

Princess Elizabeth married Philip Mountbatten on 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey. The couple had four children -- Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Philip, and two of their children (Charles and Anne). AFP

3. Princess Elizabeth becomes queen - 2 June 1953

Upon the death of her father King George VI on 6 February 1952, Elizabeth was immediately proclaimed Queen. She was 25 years old.

The coronation ceremony took place on 2 June 1953 at Westminster Abbey. The event was broadcast on television for the first time.

The coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, 2 June 1953 at Westminster. AP

4. Queen Elizabeth II's first speech at the UN - 21 October 1957

Invited to the United Nations podium in New York, Elizabeth II praises the UN's efforts for peace. She returned to the same podium on 6 July 2010.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks at the UN podium. Anonymous/AP/1957

5. Fire at Windsor Castle - 20 November 1992

Flames ravage Windsor Castle on 20 November 1992. In the preceding months, several royal couples separated. The Queen described it as a "horrible year" ("Annus horribilis").

Queen Elizabeth (L) was accompanied by a fireman at Windsor Castle after the fire. AP Photo/Gillian Allen - THIERRY SALIOU / AFP

6. Death of Princess Diana - 31 August 1997

Prince Charles' ex-wife Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car accident in Paris. The Queen did not speak until the day before Diana's funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, next to thousands of flowers laid in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, who died a few days earlier in Paris. JOHN STILLWELL/AFP

7. Queen Elizabeth II in a James Bond film - 29 July 2012

Queen Elizabeth II causes a stir by appearing alongside the famous James Bond character -- played at the time by British actor Daniel Craig. The film was shown at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

A screenshot of the film shot at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth (R) and British actor Daniel Craig (L). Credit: AFP

8. Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 address - 5 April 2020

Confined due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the Queen delivers a speech to her countrymen on 5 April 2020. "We shall prevail," she says in this solemn address.

Queen Elizabeth II addressed the health crisis from Windsor Castle. Credit: Buckingham Palace/AP

9. Death of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip - 9 April 2021

Prince Philip, aged 99, dies at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth sits alone at St George's Chapel for the funeral of her late husband Philip. Jonathan Brady/AP

10. Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years on the throne - 5 February 2022

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years on the throne. At the time, she was the oldest and longest-serving head of state in the world.