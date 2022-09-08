16:42

Historian comments on unusual royal statement

Author and historian Matthew Dennison says doctors may not be sure how the Queen's health will evolve — adding that Buckingham Palace will have felt the need to communicate, given the seriousness of the situation.

"I think the key bit of the announcement is the concern of the doctors. I don't think such a statement would have been released and given the inevitable disquiet that it will cause across the nation and indeed across the Commonwealth if there isn't real reason for that concern on the Queen's doctors' part," he told Sky News.

"It's very difficult for the royal family because their lives are profoundly public. And for most of us, we can treat our health as something private. And of course, the royal family would wish for their health mostly to be private. But in this case, you know, we are talking about the health of the sovereign, who is still a part of the executive branch of government, but also who is a more than deeply loved figure, somebody who actually inspires reverence both at home and abroad.

"And so I think that the royal family finds itself in this difficult position that they do need to release some information. And yet, of course, as part of preserving the dignity of the crown and also the Queen's own human dignity is that we are not served up unnecessary details."