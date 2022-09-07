English
world news

Buenos Aires swoons at Tango festival and Championship

By Euronews  with AFP
Tango Festival and Championships, Buenos Aires
Tango Festival and Championships, Buenos Aires   -   Copyright  Euronews

To the sound of the bandoneon, dancers and musicians partner up at one of the most celebrated events in Argentina, the Buenos Aires Tango Festival and Championship.

The annual event celebrates the music embedded in the identity of the Argentine capital, through concerts, exhibitions, classes, talks, and, of course, the World Tango Championship.

This edition will feature more than 1,500 artists on stage.

"Tango is the heart that beats in all of us who love our identity [...] if you don't like tango, you can't be Argentine," says Facundo Monti, an Argentine singer. 

Amateurs are also welcome to demonstrate their tango skills in the Tango de Pista and Tango Stage categories.

More than 30 bars and cultural spaces in Buenos Aires host this great celebration of River Plate culture.

The Tango Festival and Championship end on September 18th.