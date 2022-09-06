Israel president calls for closer relations with Germany

On a visit to Berlin, Israel President Isaac Herzog has called for closer relations between Germany and Israel to enhance the commemoration of the Holocaust.

He was speaking during an address to the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag.

"Only through the meeting, the deepening of relations, the persistent mutual commitment to freedom, to humanity, to democracy, along with an unwavering pledge of allegiance to the freedom and security of the State of Israel and the well-being of the Jewish people, will both people ensure the significance of the commemoration, will they stand as an example for the whole of mankind," said Herzog.

“The partnership between Israel and Germany has achieved global renown, and we must continue deepening and cultivating it, for the benefit of a brilliant future not only for our countries but for the whole of humanity."

Later, Herzog visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, accompanied by his German counterpart, Franck-Walter Steinmeier, before travelling for another ceremony at the site of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Today's visits come after both men marked the 50th anniversary of the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, where Steinmeier apologised for the government's multiple failings.