Seven people dead after train collides with car in southern Hungary

Seven people have been killed after a train collided with a vehicle at a railway crossing in southern Hungary on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred at around 06:45 on a rural crossing near the village of Kunfehértó.

The driver of the vehicle and all six passengers died at the scene.

Passengers on the train were not injured but the train’s driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a police statement.

Hungary’s state railway company said there was no gate or electric signal at the dirt road railway crossing.

The affected section of the railway line has been closed to train traffic. An investigation into the incident is underway.