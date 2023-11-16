Watch: Beaujolais Nouveau wine uncorked after midnight in Paris

If it’s midnight in France on the third Thursday in November, it must be the time to uncork the new vintage of Beaujolais Nouveau.

By strict tradition, the first bottles of this young and fruity wine are uncorked precisely at midnight to great fanfare.

The arrival of this French vin was celebrated at Paris’ 'Au Pied de Cochon' or 'At the Pig's Feet'.

The nearly all-night brasserie has been around since 1947 and is known as the go-to place to catch the Beaujolais Nouveau event at midnight in Paris.