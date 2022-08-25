English
In pictures: Europe celebrates Ukraine Independence Day

By Joshua Askew  with AP
A woman made up with the outline of a map of Ukraine on her face celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
A woman made up with the outline of a map of Ukraine on her face celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.   -   Copyright  Markus Schreiber/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Ukrainians celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on Wednesday. 

However, the day also coincided with a more grim milestone in Ukraine's history: The six-month anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion. 

In a fiery video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Ukraine would resist Russia's troops "until the end" without "any concession or compromise".

While celebrations were more muted in Kyiv, amid fears of possible Russian attacks, people across Europe gathered in a show of solidarity with Ukraine. 

They waved the country's national flag and many pledged their unwavering support for the country. 

These are some of the best images captured on the day by photographers around the continent. 

People gather for a Ukraine independence rally outside Downing Street in London, Thursday Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine's Independence Day.Yui Mok/AP
A young girl runs with a Ukrainian flag during an event for Ukrainian Independence Day in the historical Grand Place of Brussels, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Virginia Mayo/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Larry the Cat, Britain's Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, sits in front of the flower decoration in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag, August 24, 2022.Frank Augstein/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A woman made up with the outline of a map of Ukraine on her face celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Markus Schreiber/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Members of the Ukrainian community in Rome participate in a 'march for freedom', Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine Independence Day.Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
People attend a ceremony to mark Ukraine's Independence Day, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Armando Franca/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ukraine's Independence Day, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Armando Franca/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A giant Ukrainian flag is unfurled during an event for Ukrainian Independence Day in the historical Grand Place of Brussels, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Virginia Mayo/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
People take part in a rally marking Ukraine's Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Michal Dyjuk/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A drone carries a big national flag in front of Ukraine's the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved