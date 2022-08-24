Six months of war in Ukraine: 20 important stories in pictures

It is six months since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. News that shook the world kept coming such as the news of civil infrastructure destruction, killing, the alleged use of forbidden munitions, and a threat of nuclear disaster. The war in Europe, the scale of which nobody could imagine, is impacting the world well outside Ukraine, asking the world to act in response.

Here are a selection of some of the most important stories of this war in pictures.

Some viewers may find the following image disturbing.

Separated families as Ukrainians leave the most dangerous areas

At least 12 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, mostly women and children.

Roma, 10, holds a cage with two parrots in a bus leaving Bashtanka, in the Mykolaiv region, after he and his family fleed from Kherson occupied by the Russian forces. April 7, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

People fleeing from Ukraine queue to board on a bus at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 4, 2022 Markus Schreiber/AP Photo

A man presses his palms against a window of a Lviv bound train, on the platform in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 3, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

People gather to catch a train and leave Ukraine for neighbouring countries at the railway station in Lviv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Mykola Tys/AP Photo

Hundreds of beds are placed inside a sports hall to accommodate Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion at the border crossing town of Medyka, Poland. March 1, 2022 Visar Kryeziu/AP Photo

Kyiv suburbs evacuation and shot cars

The attempts of many civilians to reach safety ended up in tragedy. The evidence shows Russian troops shooting unarmed civilians in the cars outside Kyiv. Some fleeing for their lives were targeted and killed on the pavements. The evacuation of civilians from Kyiv satellite towns like Irpin lasted for many days and was extremely dangerous for everybody involved.

Evacuees cross a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv. March 7, 2022 Dimitar Dilkoff/ AFP

A destroyed car painted with sunflowers is seen at the storage for vehicles which were destroyed by Russian attacks in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

Life in the underground shelters

During the first months of the war, many civilians ran for safety in the underground shelters. Not many places in big and small towns were really prepared to serve as such shelters. The metro system of Kyiv and Kharkiv was the safest place to hide, some people stayed in the underground parking of their buildings, cellars of multi-storey and private houses. Some Ukrainians remained in such shelters for many weeks, especially in the heavily hit cities, like Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Makeshift kitchen in an underground metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv. March 13, 2022 Genya Savilov/AFP

People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

A couple sit in an underground metro station used as bomb shelter in Kyiv. March 2, 2022. Aris Messinis/AFP

Kharkiv residents sheltered in an underground cellar for more than a week now as Russian military forces shelled the residential areas. Ukraine. March 6, 2022 Marienko Andrew/Unian

Backyard graves

Many civilians that were killed during the heavy fighting in and around Kyiv, Mariupol and other towns were buried in the backyards of private houses or in the courtyards of multi-storey buildings.

In the courtyard of their house, Vlad, 6, stands near the grave of his mother, who died in the underground shelter on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 4, 2022 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

Mariya Ol'hovs'ka, 33, mourns the death of her father Valerii, 72, killed by a Russian missile on March 30 near his house, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 1, 2022 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

Volunteers movement

The mobilisation of Ukrainians to fight back against invasion impressed the world. Besides, financial and blood donations, many civilians keep risking their lives to evacuate people in the different parts of the country, focused on preparing and supplying food provision to the frontline and helping bury the dead. Ukrainians donated money to purchase important tactical equipment and even bought a satellite.

Members of civil defence prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 27, 2022 Efrem LukatskyAP Photo

Women make dumplings for the Ukrainian army in Drohobych, Ukraine Viacheslav Ratynsky

Maternity hospital bombardment in Mariupol

This photograph of the maternity hospital bombing in Mariupol was on newspaper front pages around the world and became one of the symbols of the alleged war crimes.

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. March 9, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

Mass graves in Kyiv suburbs and other regions of Ukraine

When the Russian forces retreated from the suburbs of Kyiv, the terrible reality of civilian suffering was revealed. In the following months hundreds of local residents were looking for the bodies of their loved ones, clearing mines, exhuming bodies with burials still taking place in the Kyiv region. The mass graves are still being uncovered in other regions of the country too.

The hand of a corpse emerges from a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 4, 2022 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

Plastic bags with corpses exhumed from a mass grave are lined up in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 8, 2022 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

Zelenskyy as a hero for the West

In the first weeks of the war, Ukraine's president was offered safe transport out of the country by the United States. But he stayed in Kyiv. Due to this and his frequent addresses to the nation and the world's leaders, he became a hero and a symbol in the West of Ukraine's resistance against invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photograph in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine. April 9, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

Kramatorsk railway station attack

The missile attack that targeted the Kramatorsk railway station during an ongoing evacuation from eastern Ukraine claimed 59 lives, 6 children among them.

Bodies lay covered after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. April 8, 2022 Andriy Andriyenko/AP Photo

A stuffed horse with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. April 8, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Photo

Nuclear threat

Nuclear safety has been an issue from the first days of the war when the Russian forces moved towards Kyiv from the north. Control of the Chornobyl nuclear plant was regained by the Ukrainian forces but one of the biggest nuclear power plants in the world, located near Zaporizhzhia, remains under Russian control. The shelling around the plant caused fears of a possible nuclear catastrophe.

A firing position of the Russian troops is seen near the sarcophagus covering the exploded reactor at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in Chornobyl, Ukraine. April 16, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

Russian trenches and firing positions in the highly radioactive Red Forest near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in Chornobyl, Ukraine. April 16, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

A Russian serviceman guards the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, southeastern Ukraine. May 1, 2022 AP Photo

The second biggest city in the country under constant shelling

Kharkiv, the second biggest city in the country, endured relentless shelling. Especially its residential area Saltivka located in the northeastern part of the city. This is one of the many places on the Ukrainian map where Russia is accused of using banned arms against the local population, such as cluster munitions and scatterable mines, Amnesty International reports.

A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Service looks at the City Hall building in the central square following shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 1, 2022 Pavel Dorogoy/AP Photo

A view of damaged building following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv. March 3, 2022 Serhiy Bobok/AFP

A police officer, right, comforts a man as he holds the hand of a relative killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. July 20, 2022 Andrii Marienko/AP Photo

Destruction of Mariupol

Mariupol, which once had a population of almost half a million people and was an important industrial centre of Ukraine, was almost completely destroyed by Russia's persistent shelling since February. The heating, electricity and water supplies were cut off in the end of winter and many civilians died from the lack of food, access to water or from hypothermia. Later the local drama theatre where at least 1200 people hid from the constant shelling in the hope of evacuation was hit by a Russian missile. The early estimates talked of 300 deaths. Now, according to AP, the evidence points to 600 lives lost.

An elderly woman walks past a destroyed building in the city of Mariupol on August 1, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. STRINGER/AFP

Siege of Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian Mariupol defenders taken as prisoners

The defenders of Mariupol, among them the fighters of the Azov regiment, were besieged in the local steel plant for many weeks without proper access to food or drinking water. Eventually, they were given the order to surrender and taken as prisoners of war to the territories controlled by Russia-backed separatists. The Ukrainian authorities promised to liberate them from captivity via a prisoner exchange. But their families have received no positive news so far.

A Ukrainian soldier inside the ruined Azovstal steel plant stands under a ray of sunlight in Mariupol, Ukraine. May 7, 2022. Dmytro Kozatsky/Azov regiment via AP

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus near a prison in Olenivka after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, eastern Ukraine. May 17, 2022 Alexei Alexandrov/AP Photo

Olenivka tragedy

After being taken from the Azovstal steel plant some of the Mariupol defenders were kept in the prison of Olenivka. The detainees were almost never heard from and human rights organisations do not have access to them. Another heavy blow for relatives was the explosion in the prison where many soldiers from Azovstal were being held. It claimed at least 50 lives. The authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic have banned international investigators from site.

A body of Ukrainian military prisoner is seen in the destroyed barracks at a prison in Olenivka, controlled by Russian-backed separatists, eastern Ukraine. July 29, 2022 AP

Assault on the east

Having retreated from the suburbs of Kyiv, after failing to take the Ukrainian capital, Russia threw its forces to Ukraine's east. Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Sievierodonetsk, Kreminna, Lysychansk and many other local towns already made international news in 2014 and 2015 when Ukrainian forces successfully fought to claim them back from the control of Russia-backed separatist militia. Since then, with the support of international humanitarian organisations and the Ukrainian government, these towns have become the centre of the administrative, social and business life of the Ukrainian east. Today Russia's efforts to occupy these territories brought much destruction.

Volodymyr, 66, injured in a Russian bombardment, sits on a chair in his damaged apartment, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. July 7, 2022 Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo

A woman passes by a huge crater left by a Russian rocket attack in the city centre of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. July 1, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

A Ukrainian man drives past a burning house hit by a shell in the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, July 27, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine Bulent Kilic/AFP

Destruction and defence of cultural heritage

Almost 200 historic and cultural sites have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, UNESCO reports. Among them are museums, churches, and cultural centres.

A view of the Mariupol theatre damaged during fighting in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine. April 4, 2022 Alexei Alexandrov/AP Photo

Municipal workers cover the statue of Dante Alighieri with sandbags to protect it from potential damage from shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 23, 2022 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo

Workers move the artwork in the Andriy Sheptytsky National Museum as part of safety preparations amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lviv, Ukraine. March 4, 2022 Bernat Armangue/AP Photo

Firefighters work at the site of the Culture Palace destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. August 18, 2022 Serhiii Bobok/AFP

Education under attack

More than 2100 education institutions have suffered destruction since the beginning of February, and more than 250 have been completely destroyed, The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reports.

Consequences of the shelling of a school in Zhytomyr, Ukraine Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Unian

Damage in a kindergarten after a Russian missile strike fired toward Kyiv landed not far from its courtyard. Kyiv, Ukraine. June 27, 2022 Nariman El-Mofty/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kremenchuk and Vinnytsia civil infrastructure attack

One of the most deadly airstrike on a Ukrainian city to date hit a busy shopping mall in Kremenchuk. 18 people died and another 36 are considered missing. Another 23 lives, among them children, were lost in the airstrike on a predominantly calm west-central town of Vinnytsia.

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to take away debris at a shopping center burned after a rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine. June 28, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

A baby stroller lies by a road after a deadly Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. July 14, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for Liza, a 4-year-old girl killed by Russian attack, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. July 17, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

The burning and stolen crops

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of dropping rockets to burn wheat fields that farmers managed to grow despite the threat that came from unexploded ordnance and other difficulties this spring. Kyiv says Russia has also stolen its grain stored on the territories now occupied by Russia and sold abroad.

A wheat field burns after Russian shelling a few kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. July 29, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

Rescuers putting out a fire caused by shelling in a wheat field in Donetsk region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian emergency service via AFP

Mines contamination

Multiple reports have emerged of Ukrainians being killed by mines in residential areas, beaches and forests. Experts say it will take decades to clean the country of the unexploded ordnance.