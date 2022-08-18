Two people dead after storm hits Italian region of Tuscany

At least two people have been killed and 18 others injured after a violent storm hit the Italian region of Tuscany.

More than 100 people were evacuated from their homes to stay in emergency accommodation in schools and gyms, according to the Italian civil protection agency.

A man in Lucca and a woman in Carrara were both killed by falling trees, according to Italian media.

Meanwhile, four people were injured at the seaside campsite of Marina di Massa, and four others were hospitalised in the medieval town of Barga after their vehicle was hit by a damaged roof.

The storm also damaged some fragments of the famous bell tower of St Mark's Basilica in Venice.

High winds of up to 120 km/h and torrential rain tore down trees and caused flooding across the country on Thursday.

Authorities in Milan have decided to close the city's parks on Friday. Citizens have been urged to avoid parking or walking under trees and to remove any loose items from their balconies.

The Lazio region has also forecast rain and strong winds from Thursday evening and throughout Friday.

The French Mediterranean island of Corsica was also hit by severe storms, where at least five people were killed and several others wounded.