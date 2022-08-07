After almost three years of Covid-19 restrictions, annual festivities focusing on the rights of LGBTQ+ people are back.

In the German city of Hamburg, about 250,000 people took part in a long parade, calling for more acceptance and equality.

In the British seaside resort of Brighton, thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate Pride. The floats this year had the theme of love, protest and unity and marked the 50th anniversary of the first parade in the city.

In the Swedish capital, Stockholm, hundreds of thousands of partygoers flocked to the city on Saturday for the return of the Pride parade, the largest in Scandinavia.

And in Amsterdam, hundreds of thousands lined the city’s historic canals to celebrate with a flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats -- packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags.

