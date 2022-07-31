A freight train carrying 20 containers and cargo worth almost 10 million euros has left Hefei in China for Budapest. It is the first ever train cargo delivery of its kind between the two cities.

The trip will take 16 to 18 days, much quicker than sending freight by ship, and covers over 10 thousand kilometres.

The containers are full of products like solar panel components, electric machines and inverters made in China's Anhui province, where Hefei is the capital.

However, this is not China's first freight train to Europe. In 2014 Anhui launched this service and since then there have been 2,500 trips made to 85 cities in 18 countries.

So far this year there have been a total of 500 freight train trips between China and Europe.