Trade is at the heart of EU-China relations, experts say

Visitors walk by a MG4 EV car on display during the Auto China 2024 in Beijing
Visitors walk by a MG4 EV car on display during the Auto China 2024 in Beijing Copyright Andy Wong/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
A renewed focus on Beijing comes amid Chinese President Xi Jinping's European tour, at a time when China-EU ties are strained.

After meetings in France and Serbia, Xi will travel to Hungary to meet with President Viktor Orbán and talk about electric cars, among other economic issues. China regards Hungary as one of its closest EU partners. 

Beijing has invested heavily in electric vehicle factories. In 2022, Chinese-made electric cars accounted for just under 4% of the European market, compared with just 1.4% in 2019.

The spike prompted an investigation by the European Commission to determine whether Chinese state subsidies are artificially deflating prices to the detriment of European manufacturers. 

It has until 4 July to make rulings on its latest investigation, which started last October.

Euronews interviewed trade experts on the latest on EU-China relations. To learn more, watch the full report above.

