Italy is preparing for a new general election after three key coalition partners decided to pull their support from prime minister Mario Draghi's governing majority.

Matteo Salvini's League, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, and Giuseppe Conte's Five Star Movement (M5S) all decided to abstain from a confidence vote in the Senate on Wednesday.

Draghi went on to win it 95 to 38, however his allies' abstentions mean the end of the national unity pact sealed in February 2021, when Draghi took office.

He is now expected to tender his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday, paving the way for a fresh general election - Italy's second in four years.

Mattarella had already rejected the 74-year-old's resignation on July 14, after the M5S abstained during a vote on a stimulus package.

President Mattarella however had called on Draghi to reconvene parties in parliament - and try to gather the necessary support to stay on.

Draghi renewed his calls for unity in his Senate speech on Wednesday - but then The League and Forza Italia announced they would no longer stay in the coalition as long as the M5S would be part of it.

According to Italian media, the new general election might be held between the end of September and the beginning of October this year.