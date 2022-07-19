Italian PM Draghi's facing uncertain political future

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's political future hangs in the balance this week, with a key speech and discussion in the Senate potentially deciding whether his government stands or falls.

Italy has seen dozens of governments since the end of World War II, so it's very accustomed to political crises.

But the tumult now roiling its political parties is playing out differently. Draghi offered to resign last week after a coalition partner, the populist 5-Star Movement boycotted an important Senate vote.

But Italian President Sergio Mattarella declined to accept Draghi's resignation - for now, at least.

Draghi's not a politician, and in his 17 months in office at the helm of an unusual "national unity" government, he's gained statesman status in Western Europe for his staunch support of aid for Ukraine and for his shepherding efforts to enact economic reforms.

Draghi will make a speech in the Parliament on Wednesday and the following debate will help determine if he will stay in office.

If Draghi can't - or won't - revive his coalition, early elections could be the result.

If all coalition partners can come to an agreement "the government can continue having found fresh strength," said Gaetano Azzariti, Professor of Constitutional Law at La Sapienza University of Rome.

If that doesn't happen, Professor Azzariti says it would be up to Mattarella to decide the next step.

That could result in an attempt to form a new government with another Prime Minister or a general election.

In marked contrast to many previous political crises in Italy, which many citizens have shrugged off, this time many Italians are pleading with Draghi to stay.

An online petition called "Draghi, stay," which was launched by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi had snagged more than 100,000 signatures by late Monday.

Hundreds of rank-and-file citizens and political leaders turned out for pro-Draghi rallies in piazzas Monday in Rome, Milan and other cities.

Some 1,000 mayors, from rival political parties, signed an open letter to Draghi exhorting him to remain.

Various lobbies, including a doctors' group worried about any government leadership void amid surging coronavirus infections, also pitched "please stay" pleas.