Two adults and 15 children have been injured after a stampede of horses at a riding school in northern France.

The accident occurred near the town of Vitré on Tuesday evening, authorities say.

Three children -- aged between 7 and 11 -- were hospitalised in serious condition, but doctors now say their lives are not in danger.

"The prognosis today is favourable," said Professor Louis Soulat, head of the emergency department at Rennes University Hospital.

According to investigators, the children and two female activity leaders were 20 horses to a field near the stable.

"On the way, one of the ponies -- probably the lead -- turned back for an unknown reason and was followed by others," the Rennes public prosecutor said in a statement.

"In their flight, the animals pushed and knocked down the group," it added.

Some of the children suffered "facial trauma" after being hit by the horses' hooves, while others had fractured bones. The two adults were also suffering "post-traumatic stress", Soulat told reporters on Wednesday.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.