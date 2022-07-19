What you need to know about the Ukraine war Tuesday

1. North Koreans could help rebuild occupied Ukraine, says Russian diplomat

Russia's ambassador to Pyongyang has said that North Korean labour could be sent to repair Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine.

According to NK News, a South Korean news outlet, Alexander Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild war-damaged areas in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine.

Matsegora said there were “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between North Korea and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's east that are ruled by pro-Moscow forces.

Pyongyang officially recognised these territories earlier in the week, although it is one of the only countries in the world to do so. This move provoked the ire of Ukraine, which cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea as a result.

“Highly qualified and hard-working Korean builders, who are capable of working in the most difficult conditions, could help us restore our social, infrastructure and industrial facilities," Matsegora said to the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia’s appeal to North Korea showed that Moscow had “no more allies in the world, except for countries that depend on it financially and politically.”

The international sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme would be undermined, if North Korean labour were to be used in Ukraine.

Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk city centre

Russian missiles rained down on the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, its regional governor said.

At least one person was killed when a five-story residential building was hit in an attack, which caused loud explosions and fire in the civilian area, claimed Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region.

“There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” the resident of one burned apartment, Halyna Maydannyk, told reporters. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”

The strike happened around midday according to Kyrylenko, who earlier on Tuesday reported four other Russian strikes in Kramatorsk and urged civilians to evacuate from the city.

Ukrainian officials have said they expect Kramatorsk, populated by more than 150,000 people before the Russian invasion in February, to become one of the main focuses of Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has previously denied targetting civilians and has not commented on the situation in Kramatorsk.

Since its failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital Kyiv at the beginning of the invasion, Russia has changed its military tactics and is now using devastating, grinding bombardments to capture territory in Ukraine's south and east.

Ukraine claims that more civilians have died because long-range attacks on targets far away from Russian forces have intensified, yet Moscow maintains it is only hitting military targets, not civilians.

US steps up sanctions to free captives, after high-profile Russia detention

Joe Biden passed sanctions on Tuesday against states that unjustly imprison US citizens, following a series of detentions in Russia that have caught the media's attention.

The US president's move follows the high-profile detention by the Russian government of a basketball superstar Brittney Griner, whose partner has claimed Biden is not putting enough effort in to make her free.

Biden's executive order allows US state agencies to slap financial sanctions or travel bans on foreign officials or non-state actors implicated in the unjust and politically-motivated detentions of US citizens.

“Using sanctions does not always get someone released, so we will be judicious and strategic in our use of that authority,” a US official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

“But it is the families of those detained who know the case of their loved ones best, and we intend to hear from them, hear their good ideas and listen to their recommendations,” they said.

Successive US administrations have made the fate of prisoners and hostages a top priority of theirs.

Despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration negotiated with Russia to swap Trevor Reed, an ex-Marine jailed for allegedly attacking police while drunk, for a Russian pilot convicted of drug trafficking in April.