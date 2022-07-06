Today could be a crucial day in the survival of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, following the resignation of two senior ministers yesterday, and further calls for him to step down.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer -- the UK's finance minister -- and Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, resigned within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson as their leader and were followed out the door by other, more junior members of the government.

Then, on Wednesday morning, Will Quince, minister for children and families, resigned, stating that he could not remain in office after being given false information to tell interviewers by Johnson’s team on Monday.

Laura Trott, assistant to the Secretary of State for Transport, also quit, saying that trust was "lost".

Despite these very public defections, and polls showing that the majority of the electorate thinks he should resign, Johnson appears to be trying to hold on to power.

On Tuesday evening he replaced Sunak as Chancellor with education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, and Javid with former Brexit secretary Steve Barclay.

Later today he will face parliamentarians in Prime Minister’s Questions, which is likely to concentrate on his future, and will be seen by some as a clear marker of whether Johnson is able to stop the bleeding.

You can watch PMQs live on this page from 13:00 CEST.