NATO's promise of continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's "cruelty" has brought an angry response from Vladimir Putin, who denounced the alliance's "imperialist ambitions".

At their summit in Madrid, members of the Western military alliance pledged to back Ukraine for as long as necessary, modernising the country's army to help it resist Russia’s invasion. NATO also updated its strategic plan to name Russia as the biggest "direct threat" to Western security.

The alliance has also approved membership applications from Finland and Sweden and announced a massive boost in troop numbers along its eastern flank.

But speaking during a visit to Turkmenistan, the Russian president blasted the West's attitude. "The leading countries of NATO want (...) to assert their hegemony, their imperial ambitions," he said.

"The call for Ukraine to continue fighting and refuse negotiations only confirms our assumption that Ukraine and the good of the Ukrainian people is not the goal of the West and NATO, but a means to defend their own interests," the Russian leader added.

On the sidelines of the meeting in the Spanish capital, London and Washington stepped up their military and economic aid to Ukraine. The UK has announced an extra £1 billion (€1.16 billion) in military aid for Ukraine, bringing its total contribution to £2.3 billion (€2.67 billion).

The United States announced the payment of a tranche of $1.3 billion (€1.24 billion) in economic aid, as part of a $7.5 billion (€7.18 billion) support plan promised by Washington in May.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the outcome of the NATO summit, which he said would see the alliance "changing its strategy in response to Russia's aggressive anti-European policies".

In a joint statement, the NATO countries said they had agreed on a new aid plan involving the "delivery of non-lethal military equipment" and strengthening Ukraine's defences against cyber attacks.

"Russia’s appalling cruelty has caused immense human suffering and massive displacements," they wrote, saying Moscow bore "full responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe".

Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday they were trying to evacuate residents from Lysychansk, the focus of Russia's attacks in the east where about 15,000 people remain under relentless shelling.

"Fighting is going on all the time. The Russians are constantly on the offensive. There is no let-up," regional Governor Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian television.

He later wrote on Telegram that Russian troops had attacked the Lysychansk oil refinery on Thursday morning. A senior separatist official told Russia's RIA news agency that the refinery was now fully controlled by Russian and pro-Russian forces, and all roads to the city were also under their control.

Authorities appointed by Moscow in the Black Sea port of Berdiansk said on Thursday that a merchant ship carrying 7,000 tonnes of grain had left the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city, protected by the Russian navy and heading for "friendly countries".

Ukraine has accused Russia for weeks of stealing its wheat crops from areas occupied by the Russian army in southern Ukraine and illegally selling it internationally. Moscow denies any theft.