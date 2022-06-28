Police in the Dutch city of Maastricht have arrested two men after a suspected robbery at a prestigious art fair was caught on camera.

Two other suspects are still on the run.

The drama unfolded around 11:30 am on Tuesday at the **European Fine Art Fair (TETAF)**and a video taken by an eyewitness shows four smartly dressed men wearing flat caps and glasses trying to smash their way into a display case.

An alarm sounds as one man with a sledgehammer appears to reach inside the display case and pull something out, which he then puts into a bag and the four men run off.

Police say they're investigating what might have been taken, and if the men were armed.

"It's still part of the investigation if other weapons were used but we have seen the same videos and social media posts," a spokesperson for Limburg Police told Euronews.

Dutch media reports the target of the raid might have targeted a display of items from London-based Symbolic & Chase, an art dealership that according to its website sells "an eclectic collection of fine jewellery and objets d'art conceived with an anthropological eye and with an emphasis on jewellery as art".

A security guard at the Mayfair premises told Euronews that all the Symbolic & Chase staff were currently in Maastricht.