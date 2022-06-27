English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Bulgaria

Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov resigns after losing confidence vote

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
Kiril Petkov was only appointed Bulgarian Prime Minister in December 2021.
Kiril Petkov was only appointed Bulgarian Prime Minister in December 2021.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has formally resigned after his coalition government lost of vote of confidence.

Petkov has now been tasked with trying to form a new cabinet by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

The centrist government collapsed after just six months when one of the four coalition parties split over differing ideologies.

A total of 123 MPs out of 240 voted in favour of a no-confidence motion in parliament last week.

Petkov has been accused of mismanaging the country's state budget and of making concessions to neighbouring North Macedonia ahead of European Union accession talks.

He was elected last year on his promises to uproot corruption and introduce reforms in the EU’s poorest member state.

Petkov will now have one week to hold negotiations and form a new majority government.

It is likely that these talks will fail, leaving the country facing a possible fourth election in 18 months this coming Autumn.

Additional sources • EFE