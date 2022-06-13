English
Spain

Several injured after engine collides with passenger train in Spain

By Euronews  with AP, EFE
The collission occurred near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona.   -   Copyright  Euronews

At least 30 people have been injured after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain.

The collision occurred late on Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, in the province of Tarragona.

Officials in Catalonia said that 22 people had been hospitalised after the incident, including five people in a serious condition.

At the time of the collision, 75 passengers had been travelling on the train from Barcelona to Tortosa.

Spain’s Adif railway infrastructure company said the freight train engine had suffered a brake problem and appeared to have run through a red light. The collision remains under investigation.

Traffic on the line remained interrupted on Monday.

The collision comes last than one month after a freight train and passenger train collided in the same Spanish region, killing one driver and injuring 86 others.