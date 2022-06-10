English
Germany

Man with knife injures woman and minor at primary school in Germany

By Euronews  with AP, DPA
Police officers secure a crime scene in front of a school in Esslingen.
Police officers secure a crime scene in front of a school in Esslingen.   -   Copyright  Bernd Weissbrod/dpa via AP

A woman and 7-year-old girl have been injured in a knife attack at a primary school in southwestern Germany.

Police said on Friday that a man had fled after apparently stabbing people at a school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, at around 8 am CET.

The girl and the woman — a 61-year-old supervisor — were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school was closed at the time, but some children were being looked after there during the regional holidays. 

Police said in a statement that officers were looking for a suspect, who was described as being in his early 30s

Investigators also are gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the attack, including possible links between the attacker and his victims.