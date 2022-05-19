Woman in hospital after shooting at a school in Germany

One woman has been hospitalised after an attacker opened fire at a school in Germany, say police.

It happened in Bremerhaven -- 90 kilometres west of Hamburg in the country's northwest -- on Thursday morning.

Police say they have made one arrest. The extent of the woman's injuries is unclear at this stage.

"The students are in their classrooms with their teachers," said police in a statement. "The police have the situation on site under control. Police measures are continuing."

Police were reportedly alerted by a student at the Lloyd Lloyd Gymnasium secondary school after she heard gunshots.

In January, a student was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in a lecture hall at the southwestern university of Heidelberg.