Ukraine war live: World is 'supposed' to weaken Russia, says Zelenskyy
106 days of war have now passed.
Russia continues its grinding advance in the east of Ukraine, pounding the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk Wednesday night. The picture on the ground in Sievierodonetsk remains unclear as both sides continue to dispute the other.
Elsewhere, international efforts to get much-needed grain out of Ukraine are continuing, as the UN again warned that hundreds of millions of people in developing countries are facing an unprecedented wave of hunger and poverty.
Thursday's key points
- Russian bombardment pushed Ukrainian troops back from Sievierodonetsk, says the Luhansk regional governor.
- Zelenskyy described the battle for Sievierodonetsk as the most difficult Ukraine has seen so far.
- Zelenskyy told US business leaders that 'the world is supposed to' weaken Russia.
- Russian FM said Moscow was willing to open corridors to allow grain exports from Ukraine, but said the country must first de-mine the Black Sea.
- UN head warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is 'threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of huger and destitution'.
Russia hammering Sievierodonetsk, says Ukraine
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office has said that Russia is now pounding Sievierodonetsk with artillery and airstrikes, having pulled its troops from the city.
Speaking Wednesday, Oleksiy Arestovych said this marks a change in Russian tactics as they battle with Ukraine for control of the strategic eastern city.
The city centre of Sievierodonetsk is largely deserted due to the bombardment, he said.
“They retreated, our troops retreated, so the artillery hits an empty place," said Arestovych in an online interview.
"They are hitting hard without any particular success," he added.
UK most effected major economy by Ukraine war, says OECD
The UK economy will suffer more than any other major industrial country from the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a Paris-based think tank.
The UK is forecast to slow to a standstill next year, after growing 3.6 per cent in 2022.
Made in OCED's bi-yearly economic outlook, the figures represent a sharp downgrade from the estimated 4.7 per cent growth this year and 2.1 per cent next year made six months ago.
Ukraine's economy is expected to shrink by an estimated 45 per cent this year, reports the World Bank.
Zelenskyy: World 'supposed' to weaken Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday evening that "we need to weaken Russia and the world is supposed to do it.”
Speaking via video link to North American corporate leaders, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is doing its part on the ground, but there needs to be even tougher sanctions to weaken Russia economically.
“We need to switch Russia off the global financial system completely," he told business leaders.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia is unwilling to come to the negotiating table to end the war because it feels strong.
Russia joining peace negotiations "is simply not possible now because Russia can still feel its power," he said.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is willing to negotiate an end to the war with Russia but “not at the expense of our independence.”
