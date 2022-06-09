07:09

Russia hammering Sievierodonetsk, says Ukraine

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office has said that Russia is now pounding Sievierodonetsk with artillery and airstrikes, having pulled its troops from the city.

Speaking Wednesday, Oleksiy Arestovych said this marks a change in Russian tactics as they battle with Ukraine for control of the strategic eastern city.

The city centre of Sievierodonetsk is largely deserted due to the bombardment, he said.

“They retreated, our troops retreated, so the artillery hits an empty place," said Arestovych in an online interview.

"They are hitting hard without any particular success," he added.