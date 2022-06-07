Ukraine live: Situation changing 'hour by hour' in Sievierodonetsk

09:25

Fiji jettisons seized Russian superyacht which is costing it 'dearly'

Fiji has ruled that a Russian-owned superyacht be removed from the Pacific island nation by the United States (US).

The reason being, according to the Fijian court's ruling, is that maintaining the vessel is a waste of money for Fiji, amid legal wrangling over its seizure.

The FBI said that the $300m (€280 million) luxury vessel has running costs of more than $25m (€23 million) per year, and the US would pay to maintain the vessel after it was seized.

However, the Fiji government has been footing the bill while an appeal by the vessel’s registered owner, Millemarin Investments, worked its way through Fiji’s courts.

The yacht is linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

Fiji’s supreme court ruled that public interest demands the yacht “sail out of Fiji waters”, because having it docked in Fiji was “costing the Fijian Government dearly”, according to the judgement.

Reuters reports Fiji’s director of public prosecutions Christopher Pryde said in a statement “The Amadea has been handed over to US authorities and will now leave Fiji.”

(Reuters)