Ukraine live: Situation changing 'hour by hour' in Sievierodonetsk
Ukrainian troops are engaged in fierce street fighting with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, in a pivotal battle for control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. "In the city, fierce street fighting continues," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Monday.
Elsewhere, European Council President Charles Michel accused Russia of using food supplies as “a stealth missile against developing countries”, prompting Moscow's UN ambassador to storm out of the Security Council meeting.
Former Russian leader: 'They want death for us'
Dmitry Medvedev, the last president of Russia, has posted a strongly-worded message on Telegram Monday morning.
"I am often asked why my Telegram posts are so harsh. The answer is I hate them. They are bastards and geeks. They want death for us, Russia. And while I’m alive, I will do everything to make them disappear," said Medvedev, in a post that has been seen 182,000 times.
The target of the current deputy chairman of the security council's remarks is not directly said. But it is safe to say it is Ukraine and the West.
Medvedev presided over Russia between 2008 - 2012.
Fiji jettisons seized Russian superyacht which is costing it 'dearly'
Fiji has ruled that a Russian-owned superyacht be removed from the Pacific island nation by the United States (US).
The reason being, according to the Fijian court's ruling, is that maintaining the vessel is a waste of money for Fiji, amid legal wrangling over its seizure.
The FBI said that the $300m (€280 million) luxury vessel has running costs of more than $25m (€23 million) per year, and the US would pay to maintain the vessel after it was seized.
However, the Fiji government has been footing the bill while an appeal by the vessel’s registered owner, Millemarin Investments, worked its way through Fiji’s courts.
The yacht is linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.
Fiji’s supreme court ruled that public interest demands the yacht “sail out of Fiji waters”, because having it docked in Fiji was “costing the Fijian Government dearly”, according to the judgement.
Reuters reports Fiji’s director of public prosecutions Christopher Pryde said in a statement “The Amadea has been handed over to US authorities and will now leave Fiji.”
UK MoD: Russia needs a 'breakthrough' in battle for Sievierodonetsk
The UK's Ministry of Defence has issued its daily assessment of the situation on the ground in Ukraine, saying that Russia "needs to achieve a breakthrough" in the battle for the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.
"Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces have recaptured parts of Sieverodonetsk although Russian forces likely continue to occupy eastern districts," it said. "Russia’s broader plan likely continues to be to cut off the Sieverodonetsk area from both the north and the south."
The intelligence briefing continued: "Russia made gains on the southern, Popasna axis through May but its progress in the area has stalled over the last week.
"Reports of heavy shelling near Izium suggests Russia is preparing to make a renewed effort on the northern axis," it added.
According to the UK MoD, Russia will "almost certainly need to achieve a breakthrough on at least one of these axes to translate tactical gains to operational level success."
This will allow it to progress towards its political objective of controlling all of Donetsk Oblast.
Russian troops storming Sievierodonetsk amid heavy fighting, says Ukraine's military
Russian troops are continuing to storm the key eastern city of Sievierodonetsk where heavy fighting is raging, the Ukrainian military has said in an operational report.
Ukrainian troops successfully countered and repulsed Russia’s offensive towards the towns of Nahirne, Berestov, Krynychne, and Rota, According to Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces,
Meanwhile, its helicopters also struck enemy forces in the Kherson region, with planes hitting ammunition depots in the Mykolayiv region.
“The enemy lost more than 20 people and up to 10 units of military equipment,” the report added.
Ukraine to 'accelerate European integration' by promoting English language
The Ukrainian government is working on legislation that would designate English as the language of business in a bid to move closer to Europe, the country's prime minister has said Monday.
“English is now used in business communication throughout the civilised world, so giving it such a status in Ukraine will promote business development, attract investment and accelerate Ukraine’s European integration,” wrote Denys Shmyhal on Telegram.
He did not detail what the law would entail or how the government would go about promoting English in the country.
Ukrainian is currently the sole official language of Ukraine.
Approximately 50 per cent of the population speaks mostly or only Ukrainian and some 30 per cent speak mostly or only Russian, according to a 2019 survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.
English proficiency has been improving in the country but Ukraine still lags behind many of its eastern European peers.
What has Macron said about the need not to 'humiliate Russia'?
The French president has been strongly criticised after repeatedly stressing the need to chart a diplomatic path with Russia once the fighting ends in Ukraine.
'You continue living, although you don't forget that there is the war' - Kyiv theatre reopens with sell-out shows
A theatre in Ukraine's capital has opened its doors for the first time since Russia launched its invasion, with tickets selling out for the weekend performances.
“We were wondering how it would be, whether spectators would come during the war, whether they think at all about theatre, whether it’s of any interest,” said one of the actors at Theatre on Podil, Yuriy Felipenko.
“We were happy that the first three plays were sold out,” he added.
Filipenko says the theatre, which is the latest cultural institution in Kyiv to reopen, is putting on plays with only a few actors.
Kostya Tomlyak, another thespian, said he was initially reluctant to perform amidst war. However, the floods of people returning to the Ukrainian capital have convinced him one must go on.
“You continue living, although you don’t forget that there is the war," he says. "The main question is how actors can be helpful.”
Cinemas and the country's National Opera welcomed revellers at the end of May.
