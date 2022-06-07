Church convicts Catholic ex-priest of abusing boy for several years

A former priest has been convicted of sexually abusing a child over several years, according to a Catholic diocese in Germany.

The Church trial heard that the man had abused the boy between 1986 and 1993 in the Limburg diocese.

The former priest was ordered to pay 10% of his income to a charitable organisation that helps victims of abuse, the diocese of Limburg said on Tuesday.

The male victim had filed a complaint about the abuse in 2018 following a study into sexual abuse within the church.

German prosecutors had declined to open an investigation because the alleged crimes had passed the 20-year statute of limitations, but church authorities later launched a criminal probe on the orders of the Vatican.

The diocese said that the church now considers the man to be a convicted sex offender. It added that the man would have been defrocked as part of his conviction, but he left the priesthood during the trial.