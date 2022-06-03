Ten days ago 19 children and two teachers were shot dead outside a school in Uvalde, Texas, in the worst school shooting in the US in over a decade. On Thursday President Joe Biden made a new, impassioned plea to tighten controls on gun sales.

"We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," he said. "And if we can't ban assault weapons, we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21, strengthen background checks, enact safe storage laws and red flag laws, repeal the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from liability, address the mental health crisis. These are rational, common-sense measures."

In the United States, gun ownership is a very emotive and politically charged issue. The fact is the right to bear arms is enshrined in the constitution has led to many people, especially Republicans, balking at the idea of any red tape or attempts to ban even assault weapons.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun control, Florida Republican Greg Steube, who was participating via video link, took out three weapons from his arsenal and displayed them to the camera.

When asked by a Democrat if they were loaded, he replied, "I'm in my own house, I can do whatever I want with my guns." In such an atmosphere, Biden's common-sense measures may not be sufficient.