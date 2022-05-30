Joe Biden visited the memorial of last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 21 people, including 19 children, were killed.

Dozens of people paid tribute to the victims on Sunday, with many urging politicians to respond to gun violence.

"Do something!" rang out shouts from a crowd in the street as Biden left Sacred Heart church where he attended Mass with mourning relatives.

The US president is trying to pass what he calls common-sense gun control laws and toughen firearms regulations, especially on assault weapons in the wake of the shooting but the US Congress has been gridlocked on the issue for years.

"I think 18 year-olds shouldn't be able to buy any weapons. I think the assault weapons, I'm retired military, assault weapons are not for the public," said Sam Arredondo, an Air Force veteran.

