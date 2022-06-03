100 days of war in Ukraine: The most defining moments in pictures

This selection of photographs shows some of the most crucial moments of the ongoing war in Ukraine 100 days after the conflict began.

From the shock of Russia's invasion back in February to the latest battle for eastern Ukraine, many of these photos show the extent of the war's brutality.

They have also played a role in the west's support for Ukraine as well as the ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for the war's atrocities accountable.

Some of the following images may be disturbing for some viewers

First images emerge after Russia invades Ukraine

A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the north-eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv. February 24, 2022, ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors

Natalia Sevriukova stands near her house after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

One of the first multi storey residential buildings in Kyiv hit by a Russian strike during the country's invasion of Ukraine. February 26, 2022 УНІАН

Dangerous evacuations from Kyiv suburbs, Russian army targeting civilians

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. March 5, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lay covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine. March 6, 2022. Diego Herrera Carcedo/AP Photo

Nights in the basements, Kyiv and Kharkiv residents taking shelter in the metro

People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

A woman cries in the small basement of a house crowded with people seeking shelter from Russian airstrikes, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. March 2, 2022 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo

Zlata-Maria Shlapak sits with her puppy Letti in the bathtub while an air siren goes off, at the apartment her IDP family is renting in Lviv in western Ukraine. April 2, 2022 Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo

Separated families as millions of Ukrainians leave the country, mostly women and children

Children look out the window of an unheated Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 3, 2022 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo

Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. March 3. 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Massive destruction in Kyiv and Kharkiv

Ruins of a gym are seen after the Russian shelling of a recently built shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 21, 2022. Eight people were killed in the attack. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

A man recovers items from a shop that caught fire from a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 25, 2022 Felipe Dana/AP Photo

Civilians mobilise while life continues on during war

A woman learns how to use an AK-47 assault rifle during a civilian self-defence course in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine. March 4, 2022 Daniel Leal/AFP

Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in a local park in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine. March 2022 Nemesh Yarosh/UNIAN

Ukrainian soldiers Anastasia and Vyacheslav share a tender moment prior to their wedding ceremony in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. April 7, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

A woman sits with two babies being treated at a pediatrics hospital after they were moved to the basement which is being used as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, February 28, 2022 Aris Messinis/AFP

Pregnant women walk in a basement of a maternity hospital as sirens sound to warn about air raids in Mykolaiv. March 14, 2022 Bulent Kilic/AFP

Warning: The next images may be disturbing to some viewers

Russian missile strike hits Kramatorsk railway station as civilians evacuate

Emergency personnel walk among injured people lying on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Attacks on a maternity hospital and the drama theatre serving as a shelter in Mariupol

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. March 9, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

A view inside the Mariupol theatre which worked as a shelter for hundreds of civilians was hit in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine. April 4, 2022 Alexei Alexandrov/AP Photo

Liberated suburbs of Kyiv, the evidence of atrocities

Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks next to the bodies of her husband, brother, and another man, who were killed outside her home in Bucha, Ukraine, April 4, 2022 Felipe Dana/AP Photo

Destroyed Russian armored vehicles stand idle on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. March 31, 2022 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

A dead civilian with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine. April 4, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

A crane lifts the corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 10, 2022 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, sits next to a plastic bag that contains the body of her son Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha back in March. April 12, 2022 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

Beseiged defenders of Mariupol at Azovstal steelworks

A fighter of the Azov regiment stands on the ruins of the Azovstal steel plant during its siege. May 2022 Dmytro Kozatsky/Azov regiment

Injured fighter of the Azov regiment receives medical help in a make-shift hospital inside the Azovstal steel plant during its siege, Mariupol, Ukraine. May 2022 Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov

The Azov regiment soldier stands in a ray of light at the Azovstal steel plant during its siege by the Russian army. May 2022 Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov regiment

A screen grab from a video released by Russia shows Ukrainian service members as they are searched by Russian military personnel after leaving besieged Azovstal steel plant May 17, 2022. HANDOUT/AFP

Russia shifting its forces from the north of Ukraine back to its east

Klavidia, 91, is carried on an improvised stretcher as she boards a train, fleeing the war in Severodonetsk at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. April 25, 2022 Leo Correa/AP Photo

A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. May 24 Francisco Seco/AP Photo

Since the beginning of the war, 32 journalists were killed in Ukraine, a number that does not include media employees who enlisted in the army to defend Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International said in early May that it has documented extensive war crimes by Russian forces in communities around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, including arbitrary executions, bombings of residences and torture.