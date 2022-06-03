Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
A wedding photograph lies among rubble from a Russian strike earlier in the war in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. May 21, 2022
A wedding photograph lies among rubble from a Russian strike earlier in the war in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. May 21, 2022   -   Copyright  Francisco Seco/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

100 days of war in Ukraine: The most defining moments in pictures

By Natalia Liubchenkova

This selection of photographs shows some of the most crucial moments of the ongoing war in Ukraine 100 days after the conflict began.

From the shock of Russia's invasion back in February to the latest battle for eastern Ukraine, many of these photos show the extent of the war's brutality.

They have also played a role in the west's support for Ukraine as well as the ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for the war's atrocities accountable.

Some of the following images may be disturbing for some viewers

First images emerge after Russia invades Ukraine

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the north-eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv. February 24, 2022,ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Natalia Sevriukova stands near her house after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
УНІАН
One of the first multi storey residential buildings in Kyiv hit by a Russian strike during the country's invasion of Ukraine. February 26, 2022УНІАН

Dangerous evacuations from Kyiv suburbs, Russian army targeting civilians

Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. March 5, 2022Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Diego Herrera Carcedo/AP Photo
The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lay covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine. March 6, 2022.Diego Herrera Carcedo/AP Photo

Nights in the basements, Kyiv and Kharkiv residents taking shelter in the metro

Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo
A woman cries in the small basement of a house crowded with people seeking shelter from Russian airstrikes, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. March 2, 2022Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo
Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo
Zlata-Maria Shlapak sits with her puppy Letti in the bathtub while an air siren goes off, at the apartment her IDP family is renting in Lviv in western Ukraine. April 2, 2022Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo

Separated families as millions of Ukrainians leave the country, mostly women and children

Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo
Children look out the window of an unheated Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 3, 2022Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. March 3. 2022Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Massive destruction in Kyiv and Kharkiv

Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Ruins of a gym are seen after the Russian shelling of a recently built shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 21, 2022. Eight people were killed in the attack.Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Felipe Dana/AP Photo
A man recovers items from a shop that caught fire from a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 25, 2022Felipe Dana/AP Photo

Civilians mobilise while life continues on during war

Daniel Leal/AFP
A woman learns how to use an AK-47 assault rifle during a civilian self-defence course in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine. March 4, 2022Daniel Leal/AFP
Nemesh Yarosh/UNIAN
Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in a local park in Uzhgorod, western Ukraine. March 2022Nemesh Yarosh/UNIAN
Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Ukrainian soldiers Anastasia and Vyacheslav share a tender moment prior to their wedding ceremony in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. April 7, 2022Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Aris Messinis/AFP
A woman sits with two babies being treated at a pediatrics hospital after they were moved to the basement which is being used as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, February 28, 2022Aris Messinis/AFP
Bulent Kilic/AFP
Pregnant women walk in a basement of a maternity hospital as sirens sound to warn about air raids in Mykolaiv. March 14, 2022Bulent Kilic/AFP

Warning: The next images may be disturbing to some viewers

Russian missile strike hits Kramatorsk railway station as civilians evacuate

Anatolii Stepanov/AFP
Emergency personnel walk among injured people lying on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, UkraineAnatolii Stepanov/AFP

Attacks on a maternity hospital and the drama theatre serving as a shelter in Mariupol

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. March 9, 2022Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo
Alexei Alexandrov/AP Photo
A view inside the Mariupol theatre which worked as a shelter for hundreds of civilians was hit in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine. April 4, 2022Alexei Alexandrov/AP Photo

Liberated suburbs of Kyiv, the evidence of atrocities

Felipe Dana/AP Photo
Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks next to the bodies of her husband, brother, and another man, who were killed outside her home in Bucha, Ukraine, April 4, 2022Felipe Dana/AP Photo
Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Destroyed Russian armored vehicles stand idle on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. March 31, 2022Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
A dead civilian with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine. April 4, 2022.Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
A crane lifts the corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 10, 2022Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, sits next to a plastic bag that contains the body of her son Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha back in March. April 12, 2022Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

Beseiged defenders of Mariupol at Azovstal steelworks

Dmytro Kozatsky/Azov regiment
A fighter of the Azov regiment stands on the ruins of the Azovstal steel plant during its siege. May 2022Dmytro Kozatsky/Azov regiment
Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov
Injured fighter of the Azov regiment receives medical help in a make-shift hospital inside the Azovstal steel plant during its siege, Mariupol, Ukraine. May 2022Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov
Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov regiment
The Azov regiment soldier stands in a ray of light at the Azovstal steel plant during its siege by the Russian army. May 2022Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky/Azov regiment
May 17, 2022. HANDOUT/AFP
A screen grab from a video released by Russia shows Ukrainian service members as they are searched by Russian military personnel after leaving besieged Azovstal steel plantMay 17, 2022. HANDOUT/AFP

Russia shifting its forces from the north of Ukraine back to its east

Leo Correa/AP Photo
Klavidia, 91, is carried on an improvised stretcher as she boards a train, fleeing the war in Severodonetsk at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. April 25, 2022Leo Correa/AP Photo
Francisco Seco/AP Photo
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. May 24Francisco Seco/AP Photo

Since the beginning of the war, 32 journalists were killed in Ukraine, a number that does not include media employees who enlisted in the army to defend Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International said in early May that it has documented extensive war crimes by Russian forces in communities around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, including arbitrary executions, bombings of residences and torture.

More about

You might also like