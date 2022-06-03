Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Russia

Fire engulfs Moscow business centre, people feared trapped

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AP, AFP
Russian Emergency Situation ministry's firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a business center in Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 3, 2022.
Russian Emergency Situation ministry's firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a business center in Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 3, 2022.   -   Copyright  (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

A massive fire has engulfed a business centre in western Moscow, according to the Associated Press, with officials saying that several people could be trapped inside the building. At least two people have been rushed to the hospital.

Authorities said on Friday that 125 people had been evacuated from the 10-storey building, with rescue crews searching for anyone who might still be inside.

Russian emergency services scrambled 180 firefighters and equipment to deal with the fire, as well as dozens of vehicles and three helicopters, AP reported.

Russia's newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, also went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

While authorities didn't name a possible cause of the fire, Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely sparking the blaze.