Fire engulfs Moscow business centre, people feared trapped

A massive fire has engulfed a business centre in western Moscow, according to the Associated Press, with officials saying that several people could be trapped inside the building. At least two people have been rushed to the hospital.

Authorities said on Friday that 125 people had been evacuated from the 10-storey building, with rescue crews searching for anyone who might still be inside.

Russian emergency services scrambled 180 firefighters and equipment to deal with the fire, as well as dozens of vehicles and three helicopters, AP reported.

Russia's newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, also went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

While authorities didn't name a possible cause of the fire, Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely sparking the blaze.