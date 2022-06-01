Live: US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

07:53

Ukrainian counter-offensives in Kherson are critical terrain, says US think tank

The Washington DC-based Institute for the Study of War has highlighted the painful strategic choices that must be made in wartime.

It suggests that Ukrainian forces are now apparently withdrawing from Severodonetsk rather than fighting to the end, a factor that has allowed Russians to move into the city relatively rapidly after beginning their full-scale assault.

“Both the decision to avoid committing more resources to saving Severodonetsk and the decision to withdraw from it were strategically sound, however painful,” it said. “Ukraine must husband its more limited resources and focus on regaining critical terrain rather than on defending ground whose control will not determine the outcome of the war or the conditions for the renewal of war.”

The institute added that Moscow’s concentration on seizing Severodonetsk, and Donbas more generally, continues to create vulnerabilities in the Kherson Oblast, where Ukrainian counter-offensives are taking place.

“Kherson is critical terrain because it is the only area of Ukraine in which Russian forces hold ground on the west bank of the Dnipro River,” it said. “If Ukraine regains Kherson, on the other hand, Ukraine will be in a much stronger position to defend itself against future Russian attack.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen to concentrate all the forces and resources that can be scraped together to try to seize areas of eastern Ukraine that will give him largely symbolic gains, it said. “Continuing successful Ukrainian counter-offensives in Kherson indicate that Ukraine’s commanders recognise these realities and are taking advantage of the vulnerabilities that Putin’s decisions have created.”