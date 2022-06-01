Live: US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Live: US sending medium-range rocket systems to UkraineComments
The Biden administration is getting ready to send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been pleading for as they struggle to stall Russian progress. The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance for Ukraine from the US that will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems and tactical vehicles.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have now seized half of Sievierodonetsk, a key city in eastern Ukraine, as heavy fighting between Russians and Ukrainians continues.
Follow Wednesday's developments in Ukraine as they unfolded in our blog below:
Denmark holds referendum on joining EU common defence policy
Traditionally eurosceptic Denmark votes today in a referendum on whether to overturn its opt-out on the EU's common defence policy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The vote comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland's and Sweden's historic applications for NATO membership, as the Ukraine war forces countries in Europe to rethink their security policies.
More than 65% of Denmark's 4.3 million eligible voters are expected to vote in favour of dropping the exemption, an opinion poll published on Sunday suggested.
However, analysts' predictions have been cautious, given the low voter turnout expected in a country that has often said "no" to more EU integration, most recently in 2015.
The defence opt-out means that the Scandinavian country, a founding member of NATO, does not currently participate in EU foreign policy where defence is concerned, and does not contribute troops to EU military missions.
"I believe with all my heart that we have to vote 'yes'," said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a televised debate on Sunday. "At a time when we need to fight for security in Europe, we need to be more united with our neighbours."
(Euronews / AFP)
Ukrainian counter-offensives in Kherson are critical terrain, says US think tank
The Washington DC-based Institute for the Study of War has highlighted the painful strategic choices that must be made in wartime.
It suggests that Ukrainian forces are now apparently withdrawing from Severodonetsk rather than fighting to the end, a factor that has allowed Russians to move into the city relatively rapidly after beginning their full-scale assault.
“Both the decision to avoid committing more resources to saving Severodonetsk and the decision to withdraw from it were strategically sound, however painful,” it said. “Ukraine must husband its more limited resources and focus on regaining critical terrain rather than on defending ground whose control will not determine the outcome of the war or the conditions for the renewal of war.”
The institute added that Moscow’s concentration on seizing Severodonetsk, and Donbas more generally, continues to create vulnerabilities in the Kherson Oblast, where Ukrainian counter-offensives are taking place.
“Kherson is critical terrain because it is the only area of Ukraine in which Russian forces hold ground on the west bank of the Dnipro River,” it said. “If Ukraine regains Kherson, on the other hand, Ukraine will be in a much stronger position to defend itself against future Russian attack.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen to concentrate all the forces and resources that can be scraped together to try to seize areas of eastern Ukraine that will give him largely symbolic gains, it said. “Continuing successful Ukrainian counter-offensives in Kherson indicate that Ukraine’s commanders recognise these realities and are taking advantage of the vulnerabilities that Putin’s decisions have created.”
Russia's nuclear forces holding drills northeast of Moscow
In a ratcheting up of tensions, Russia's nuclear forces are holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Wednesday.
This comes shortly after US President Joe Biden announced that the US would be sending a $700m package of security assistance to Ukraine, including long sought after medium range missiles.
Some 1,000 servicemen are exercising in intense manoeuvres, using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, it cited the ministry as saying, according to Reuters.
Russian forces have seized half of Sievierodonetsk, says mayor
Russian forces in a “frenzied push” have seized half of Sievierodonetsk, the eastern Ukrainian city that is key to Moscow's efforts to complete the capture of the industrial Donbas region, the local mayor said Tuesday.
“The city is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly block by block,” Oleksandr Striuk said.
Striuk said heavy street fighting continued and artillery barrages threatened the lives of the estimated 13,000 civilians still sheltering in the ruined city that once was home to more than 100,000.
A Russian airstrike on Sievierodonetsk hit a tank of nitric acid at a chemical factory, causing a huge leak of fumes, according to Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region. He posted a picture of a big cloud hanging over the city and urged residents to stay inside and wear gas masks or improvised ones.
Haidai said later Tuesday that “most of Sievierodonetsk" was under Russian control, though he added that fierce fighting continued and the city wasn’t surrounded.
Sievierodonetsk is important to Russian efforts to capture the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defence. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops in the region for eight years and held swaths of territory even before the invasion.
(AP)
US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
The Biden administration says it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region.
The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance for Ukraine from the US that will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, two senior administration officials said Tuesday. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the weapons package that will be formally unveiled on Wednesday.
The US decision to provide the advance rocket systems tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.
The aid package expected to be unveiled Wednesday would send what the US considers medium-range rockets — they generally can travel about 70 kilometres, the officials said.
The Ukrainians have assured US officials that they will not fire rockets into Russian territory, according to the senior administration officials. One official noted that the advanced rocket systems will give Ukrainian forces greater precision in targeting Russian assets inside Ukraine.
The expectation is that Ukraine could use the rockets in the eastern Donbas region, where they could both intercept Russian artillery and take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Sievierodonetsk.
(AP)