Live: EU leaders return to the summit table after backing watered-down Russian oil ban
European Union leaders are set to discuss the bloc's defence and food security as a consequence of Russia's war in Ukraine after agreeing on a deal to wean themselves off Russian oil.
It took 26 days but EU leaders finally managed to come to a compromise on the sixth round of sanctions targeting Moscow which should result in imports of Russian crude oil being cut by up to 90% by the end of the year.
The deal, announced just before midnight, represents a significant win for Hungary and other landlocked member states which secured a carve-out and can continue to import Russian oil via pipeline.
Follow the live developments from day two of the summit in the blog below:
Oil ban is 'fantastic step in right direction': Latvia
Latvian PM Krisjanis Karins said the deal struck on monday evening by leaders shows that "the EU is still united in its purpose" to "stop Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine."
The ban on Russian oil imports "will cut about two-thirds of Russia's oil exports to the EU which means two-thirds of the money that we send to Russia will no longer be sent and this is very very good news indeed," he went on.
"I have argued from Feb 24 that we need immediate and full energy sanctions: oil, coal and gas," he also said, adding: "I think it's a fantastic step in the right direction to make it ever more difficult for Russia to fund" the war.
'Next sanctions will be more difficult': Estonia
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters as she arrived at the summit on Tuesday that "we have to discuss already the seventh package" of sanctions.
"As long as the war if going on, there is no peace, Ukraine hasn't won the war, we haven't done enough.
"All the next sanctions will be more difficult," she went on, as they are "now also having effects on Europeans."
"I think gas has to be in the seventh package but I have to be realistic and I don't think it will be there," she also said.
On the sixth round of sanctions, agreed the previous night, she said that "everybody was constructive."
"If I had to choose between a compromise or no sanction at all then I think it's a fair compromise," she added.
What the Russian oil ban deal includes
The embargo will target only seaborne imports, while excluding pipeline supplies.
Around two thirds of Russian oil imported to the EU is shipped in via ports, with the rest coming directly through the Druzhba pipeline, a massive conduit that directly feeds refineries in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Germany. These refineries have for decades grown accustomed to the reliable and comparably cheap deliveries of a specific type of Russian oil.
Von der Leyen said that, by the end of the year, over 90% of Russian oil will have been targeted, based on individual commitments made by Poland and Germany, who have pledged to ban their imports from Druzhba's Northern branch.
The latest raft also includes the expulsion of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, from the SWIFT system and the blacklisting of individuals involved in alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Good morning and welcome to day 2 of the EU Council summit in Brussels. I'm Alice Tidey and I'll be taking you through the day as leaders, fresh from agreeing on a sixth round of sanctions against Russia, will discuss energy and food security.