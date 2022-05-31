European Union leaders are set to discuss the bloc's defence and food security as a consequence of Russia's war in Ukraine after agreeing on a deal to wean themselves off Russian oil.

It took 26 days but EU leaders finally managed to come to a compromise on the sixth round of sanctions targeting Moscow which should result in imports of Russian crude oil being cut by up to 90% by the end of the year.

The deal, announced just before midnight, represents a significant win for Hungary and other landlocked member states which secured a carve-out and can continue to import Russian oil via pipeline.

