Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the country's war-ridden east for the first time since the Russian invasion. He meets with troops on a trip to Kharkiv, wearing a bullet-proof vest and being shown heavily destroyed buildings in the city and its surroundings. Moscow has retreated from the Kharkiv region in recent weeks.
More No Comment
New Zealander wins lumberjack world championship in Vienna
Jewish nationalists gather to celebrate ahead of the "Jerusalem Day"
25-tonne humpback whale dies off coast of Valencia
'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Fest
Real Madrid fans celebrate 14th Champions League win
Thousands attend NRA Convention
Celebrity canines get teeth into awards at film festival
King Felipe attends the military parade for Armed Forces Day
Hundreds of students attend protest march in Chile
No Comment videos of the week
Record-breaking gathering of "vampires" in England
Champions League: Paris prepares for Liverpool-Real Madrid final
Mourners pay respect to Texas shooting victims at Uvalde memorial
Star Wars fans gather for convention in California
Princess of the Wall of Death'