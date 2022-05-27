08:40

Finland and Sweden joining NATO won't increase US forces in either country, says US general

Sweden and Finland's push to join NATO won't require adding more US ground forces into either country, the US general nominated to take over European Command told senators Thursday.

But Army General Christopher Cavoli said military exercises and occasional American troop rotations will probably increase.

Cavoli, who currently serves as head of US Army Europe and Africa, said the increased military focus will probably continue to be on eastern Europe — where nations are more worried about potential Russian aggression and any spillover of the war on Ukraine.

“The centre of gravity of NATO forces has shifted eastward,” Cavoli told the Senate Armed Services Committee during his nomination hearing. “Depending on the outcome of the conflict, we may have to continue that for some time.”

Cavoli was asked about the U.S. troop presence in Europe, which has grown from fewer than 80,000 to about 102,000 since the buildup to Russia's invasion. He said the increase had no ties to the more recent move by Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership.

Sweden and Finland submitted their written applications to join NATO last week in one of the most significant geopolitical consequences of Russia's war on Ukraine.

(AP)