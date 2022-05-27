Ukrainians in Zelenskyy's city describe him as 'symbol' of country

Ukrainians in the city where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy grew up have described him as a "symbol" of Ukraine's fight against Russia.

The Ukrainian president has become a familiar face since the Russian invasion began over three months ago.

Many Ukrainians in Kryvyi Rih told Euronews that they were lucky to have Zelenskyy as president and said they trusted him to protect the country.

"We trust him. We are proud of him, he united the whole world and we believe that everything will be fine with us," one woman said.

Another woman, Liudmila, said Zelenskyy played football with her son and was "bold and simple."

The former actor and comedian was elected president in a landslide victory in 2019 and now has been the face leading Ukrainians as they defend their country, insisting that he would stay and defend his country as Russia invaded.

