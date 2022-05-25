Euronews Romania hits the airways, becoming latest affiliate

The Euronews family keeps growing as our sister channel Euronews Romania goes on air.

Born from a partnership with the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Euronews Romania is now the 5th affiliate channel of Euronews in eastern Europe and the Balkans.

With a team of 200 Journalists and technicians, the affiliate will cover national and international news live from 6 am until midnight from a European perspective.

"We are looking at the big crisis that is expected all over the world, the food crisis, and we have exclusive interviews today from EU commissioners and NATO,” said Andra Diaconescu, Euronews Romania Editor in Chief.

“We are talking about which might be the solutions for Romania, for Europe and for all over the world.

"We want to bring the perspective for our viewers and to give them a voice because this is what is important for us and for our audience, this is what we believe".

Euronews has launched five affiliate channels since 2018, in Albania, Georgia, Serbia, Bulgaria and now Romania.