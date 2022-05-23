Latest Live Coverage

France

Suspect arrested after security guard killed outside Qatar's embassy in Paris

By Euronews  with AFP, Reuters
French policemen take position outside the Qatar Embassy in Paris on May 23. 2022, following an incident during which a security guard died.   -   Copyright  Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

A security guard working at the embassy of Qatar in Paris was killed on Monday morning, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

According to the source, an altercation took place between the two men in front of the embassy, located in Paris' 8th arrondissement, shortly before 7:00 am CET.

“The circumstances of the death of the security guard are yet to be determined precisely,” said the Paris prosecutor's office, which added that “the use of a weapon” by the alleged perpetrator “is not confirmed”.

According to a source who spoke to Reuters, the death of the security guard did not appear to have been a terrorist act. The news agency reports that the security guard died after being punched.

This story is being updated as the news unfolds.