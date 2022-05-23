Latest Live Coverage

"Les Colleuses" hold a banner with names of 129 women who died in the last 12 months

Members of the feminist collective "Les colleuses" deploy a banner bearing the names of the 129 victims of feminicide in France since the last Festival, in July 2021.

The feminist collective light smoke bombs on the red carpet for the Cannes premiere of the film, "Riposte féministe", by Marie Perennès and Simon Depardon.

The action was immortalised by the great photographer Raymond Depardon, who was also present on the red carpet.

