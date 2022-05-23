Members of the feminist collective "Les colleuses" deploy a banner bearing the names of the 129 victims of feminicide in France since the last Festival, in July 2021.

The feminist collective light smoke bombs on the red carpet for the Cannes premiere of the film, "Riposte féministe", by Marie Perennès and Simon Depardon.

The action was immortalised by the great photographer Raymond Depardon, who was also present on the red carpet.