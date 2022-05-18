Pilgrims arrived for the annual Ghriba pilgrimage on the island of Djerba in southern Tunisia.
18 May marks the start of the annual Jewish pilgrimage to the oldest Jewish monument built in Africa, after a two-year absence due to Covid-19.
Around six thousand visitors are expected to visit the site, where security conditions have been tightened.
